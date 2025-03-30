Watch CBS News
Woman seeks help after being shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale

By
Nadirah Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

A Fort Lauderdale Police Department public safety aide was approached by a woman suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:27 a.m., Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of SW 3rd Avenue to provide medical care until fire rescue arrived. 

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. 

Police say their initial report indicates the woman knew the shooter. She was shot near NW 15th Avenue and NW 19th Street. 

She is currently expected to survive her injuries. 

The investigation remains ongoing

