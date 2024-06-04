Watch CBS News
Police ID boy found at bottom of Fort Lauderdale pool

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police identified the boy who was found at the bottom of a swimming pool Monday evening

The boy was identified as 8-year-old Ryan Amichette. 

Authorities said they received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m., regarding a child in a pool at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th Avenue.

When authorities got to the house, officers jumped in the pool, retrieved the child, and immediately began life-saving measures.

Armichette was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead

Police said they were able to determine the boy did not live at the home where he was found and the homeowner did not know the boy.

"It was terrible. The property is fenced. There are no children that live there," said a neighbor. "Very sad. Terrible. So young."  

Authorities continue to investigate. 

Mauricio Maldonado

First published on June 4, 2024 / 5:13 PM EDT

