Death of boy found at bottom of Fort Lauderdale pool under investigation

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are conducting a death investigation after a child was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m., regarding a child in a pool at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th Avenue.

When authorities got to the house, officers jumped in the pool, retrieved the child and immediately began life-saving measures.

They say a boy of about 7 years of age was rushed to Broward Health, where he was pronounced dead

Police said they were able to determine the boy did not live at the home where he was found and the homeowner did not know the boy.

"It was terrible. The property is fenced. There are no children that live there," said a neighbor. "Very sad. Terrible. So young."

Authorities continue to investigate.