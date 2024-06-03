Watch CBS News
Local News

Death of boy found at bottom of Fort Lauderdale pool under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are conducting a death investigation after a child was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said they received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m., regarding a child in a pool at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th Avenue.

When authorities got to the house, officers jumped in the pool, retrieved the child and immediately began life-saving measures.

They say a boy of about 7 years of age was rushed to Broward Health, where he was pronounced dead

Police said they were able to determine the boy did not live at the home where he was found and the homeowner did not know the boy.

"It was terrible. The property is fenced. There are no children that live there," said a neighbor. "Very sad. Terrible. So young."  

Authorities continue to investigate. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 10:20 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.