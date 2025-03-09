Police have arrested the man suspected of assaulting a woman in Pinecrest

Pinecrest detectives have made an arrest in the assault of a woman during her morning walk. Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez was apprehended at a hospital in Palm Beach County.

Saturday, police released a photo of the man they said is responsible for attacking a woman in Pinecrest on Wednesday and were actively searching for him.

Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez Pinecrest Police Department

Pinecrest Police said they had identified Figueroa-Hernandez through public assistance and investigative efforts by their detectives.

The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, while the woman was out on her morning walk near 13000 SW 69th Ct. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Pinecrest Police, Figueroa-Hernandez was riding a bicycle when he came up behind her, grabbed her in a "bear hug" and touched her inappropriately before she fought him off and he fled from the scene. The woman was not hurt during the attack.

Police said Figueroa-Hernandez abandoned his bike about 10 minutes after the attack before running away from the area.