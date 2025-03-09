Watch CBS News
Local News

Police have arrested the man suspected of assaulting a woman in Pinecrest

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Police identify man suspected of Pinecrest assault
Police identify man suspected of Pinecrest assault 00:27

Pinecrest detectives have made an arrest in the assault of a woman during her morning walk. Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez was apprehended at a hospital in Palm Beach County.

Saturday, police released a photo of the man they said is responsible for attacking a woman in Pinecrest on Wednesday and were actively searching for him.

pinecrest-jogger-assailant-wanted-poster-3-7-2025.jpg
  Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez Pinecrest Police Department

Pinecrest Police said they had identified Figueroa-Hernandez through public assistance and investigative efforts by their detectives.

The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, while the woman was out on her morning walk near 13000 SW 69th Ct. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Pinecrest Police, Figueroa-Hernandez was riding a bicycle when he came up behind her, grabbed her in a "bear hug" and touched her inappropriately before she fought him off and he fled from the scene. The woman was not hurt during the attack.

Police said Figueroa-Hernandez abandoned his bike about 10 minutes after the attack before running away from the area.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.