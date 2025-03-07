Watch CBS News
Police identify man suspected of assaulting woman during morning walk in Pinecrest

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Police have released a photo of the man they said is responsible for attacking a woman who was out on her morning walk in Pinecrest on Wednesday and are actively searching for him.

  Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez Pinecrest Police Department

Pinecrest Police said they've identified the suspect as Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez through public assistance and investigative efforts by their detectives.

The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, while the woman was out on her morning walk near 13000 SW 69th Ct. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Pinecrest Police, Figueroa-Hernandez was riding a bicycle when he came up behind her, grabbed her in a "bear hug" and touched her inappropriately before she fought him off and he fled from the scene. The woman was not hurt during the attack.

Police said Figueroa-Hernandez abandoned his bike about 10 minutes after the attack before running away from the area.

If anyone has seen Figueroa-Hernandez or know of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Pinecrest Police Detective Bureau at (305) 234-2100 or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

