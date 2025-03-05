Woman assaulted by unknown man on bicycle while jogging in Pinecrest, police say

Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they said assaulted a woman who was jogging in Pinecrest early Tuesday morning.

According to Pinecrest Police, officers responded to the reported assault near 13000 SW 69th Ct. in Southwest Miami-Dade around 7:30 a.m. In a message to the neighborhood watch, police said the woman was "walking northbound on SW 69th Ct. when a male on a bicycle came up behind her and grabbed her inappropriately."

Photo of man accused of assaulting Pinecrest female jogger. Pinecrest Police Department

Pinecrest Police said in a later press release that the man allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her in a "bear hug," and touched her inappropriately. The woman immediately cried out for help and was released before the man fled south on his bike.

Pinecrest Police said the woman was not physically hurt during the incident.

Police said the man was last seen riding a light blue bicycle and carrying a purple bag with a shoulder strap, wearing a black and white ball cap, blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and shoes. Police added that he abandoned his bike near SW 183rd St. and 77th Ave. about 10 minutes after the incident.

If anyone recognizes the man or has any information related to the incident, they are asked to contact the Pinecrest Police Detective Bureau at (305) 234-2100 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).