2 accused of running chop shop out of Pembroke Pines home

MIAMI - Police said a man and a woman face several charges after being accused of operating a chop shop, being in possession of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts at their Pembroke Pines home.

Authorities said homeowners, 33-year-old Edson Baron and 27-year-old Samorra Baron, were both arrested for felony Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (5 Counts), felony Possession of a Vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a Chop Shop.

Pembroke Pines police said they were led to the suspects' residence by a GPS tracking system in a reported stolen vehicle.

When responding officers got to the home in the area of the 700 block of SW 67 Terrace, they said they noticed the stolen vehicle and many other parked vehicles with numerous auto parts scattered on the property.

Once detectives obtained a search warrant, they found five additional vehicles located on the property that had been reported stolen from multiple jurisdictions in Florida and North Carolina.

"Two unreported stolen vehicles were also identified, as well as one vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number (VIN) and another vehicle with a stolen engine," detectives said.

Various auto parts were also recovered at the residence, including 18 doors, 11 trunk lids, 10 catalytic converters, 8 airbags, and 28 tires and rims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.