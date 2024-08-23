Pete Crow-Armstrong hits inside-the-park homer to lead Cubs past Marlins 6-3

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an inside-the-park home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Friday night.

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ leaps up to catch a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesús Sánchez during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Ian Happ and Miguel Amaya also homered for the Cubs (64-65), who began a nine-game road trip.

Crow-Armstrong's 14.08 seconds home to home is the fastest in the major leagues since Byron Buxton's 13.85 on Aug. 18, 2017 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Isaac Paredes' run-scoring double against Marlins reliever Brett de Geus (0-2) in the eighth snapped a 3-all tie. Amaya then connected with a two-run drive off Kent Emanuel in the ninth.

Porter Hodge (2-1) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win before Jorge López pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

The Marlins dropped to an NL-worst 46-82 and will end with their 24th losing season in the franchise's 32-year history.

Miami chased Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks after Kyle Stowers walked with the bases loaded to tie it 3-3 in the fifth.

Happ's two-run blast capped a three-run third that put the Cubs ahead 3-1. He drove a slider from Marlins starter Max Meyer for his 23rd homer.

Earlier in the third, Crow-Armstrong tied it with his sprint around the bases. His drive to the warning track got past right fielder Jesús Sánchez and caromed toward right-center, where centerfielder Derek Hill retrieved it and threw it to second baseman Otto López. Crow-Armstrong beat López's relay throw with a head-first slide at the plate.

Jonah Bride's RBI single in the third narrowed the deficit to 3-2 for Miami.

Meyer completed six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out two.

Hendricks gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Miami shortstop Xavier Edwards exited the game after the second because of lower back discomfort. Edwards singled in his at-bat to lead off the first and stole second. He then took his position in the second inning but was pinch-hit for by Vidal Brujan when his turn came up again in the third.

Roster Moves

Before the game, the Cubs recalled infielder Luis Vazquez from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder David Bote for assignment. They also claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from Arizona and optioned him to Iowa.

Trainer's room

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (oblique) threw a bullpen session on Friday.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left forearm flexor strain) and LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) threw their second bullpen sessions on Friday. . LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow ulnar neuritis) will have his second rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Up next

LHP Shota Imanaga (9-3, 3.11) gets the start for the Cubs in the second game of the series on Saturday, while RHP Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45) starts for the Marlins.