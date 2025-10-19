Man killed and another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Pembroke Pines restaurant parking lot, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after one man was killed and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a double shooting in the parking lot of a Broward County restaurant.

Around 3:45 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police received 911 calls of gunshots fired in the parking lot of Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill on 8389 Pines Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found two men with "multiple gunshot wounds," Pembroke Pines Police said.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where, despite life-saving efforts, one of them died. Pembroke Pines Police said the other man is still receiving medical treatment.

Two women, who witnessed the shooting and wished to remain anonymous, told CBS News Miami that they ran and hid when shots were fired.

"All we heard were gunshots going off, and after that, everyone was running," one woman said.

"I'm glad I ducked when I did," said the other woman. "They probably would have had me, too."

Both of them told CBS News Miami that everyone was having a good time until the shooting and that they were saddened by the unexpected news the men's loved ones would receive.

Investigators spend the day lifting evidence from cars in the parking lot. Pembroke Pines Police haven't identified the men who were shot and are still looking for the shooter.

If anyone has any information, they are advised to contact Pembroke Pines Police by calling (954) 431-2200 or emailing tips@ppines.com. Tipsters can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).