Man shot to death outside Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill in Pembroke Pines, police say

A man is dead after getting shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Pembroke Pines restaurant early Saturday morning, police said.

Just after 2:05 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police responded to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill on 8389 Pines Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man with "multiple gunshot wounds," Pembroke Pines Police said.

He was immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite all emergency medical care, the man died at the hospital, Pembroke Pines Police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Pembroke Pines Police said the shooting "does not appear to be a random act of violence" and the incident is being investigated as a murder.

Rickey's Sports Bar posted to their Instagram story on Saturday afternoon in response to the shooting, saying it sends its condolences to the man's family.

"It is extremely sad to see this day and age where violence is the first choice to solve issues. Violence is never the answer," the establishment wrote. "We have to do better, and take care of each other."

Rickey's Sports Bar continued, saying in part that it strives "to provide a safe and fun environment within our establishment, which is why the group was removed in the first place."

"No aggression or violence will be tolerated," the establishment wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at (954) 431-2200 or email the agency at tips@ppines.com. Tipsters can also share information by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).