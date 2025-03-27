Neighbors shocked, saddened after woman, children killed in Pembroke Park shooting

Neighbors in a Pembroke Park apartment building are shocked and saddened after a woman and three children were shot and killed Wednesday night.

"I was sleeping. I heard a couple of gunshots, like six in a row, and then four more," said Conrado Loaldi.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call about the shooting at the Sundrift Apartments complex on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m. When Pembroke Park police officers arrived, they found a woman, a 2-year-old toddler and two children, ages 3 and 8, dead in a fourth floor apartment.

They also found a man and a 11-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The girl was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in serious condition.

"I heard a boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom then I heard someone cry out," said Beverly who lives two doors down from unit 408 where the shooting took place. She did not wish to have her last name used in this report.

Sheriff's investigators identified the woman who died as Julie Cruz and the man who shot her as Stephen McKenzie. They said he shot her and the four children, two of which are his, and then turned the gun on himself.

Neighbor recalls seeing the couple, children around the complex

Beverly said the couple and the children were quiet.

"I would see Julie and the children, mostly the father would take them to school in the mornings. They would wake me up, they were my alarm clock, 7:15 a.m., like clockwork. They would be at the elevator, going to school, taking them to school. They were so quiet, so quiet people, you would never know," she said.

Neighbors said it's hard to believe something like this happened.

"You have to be crazy, you have to be insane to do that. You got to be insane if you wanted to do something to yourself and that's it, but don't hurt anybody else, kids, wife," said Loaldi.

At one point after the shooting, a woman who neighbors identified as Cruz's mother ran toward the apartment complex screaming "That's my daughter." A Broward Sheriff's deputy stopped her before she could reach the building and held her as she cried in his arms

Beverly said she wished she had spoken to Cruz more.

"If you're having a problem, please reach out, speak to somebody, especially if you're a female. Please speak to somebody, speak to your neighbors. It's okay to be polite and say good morning. Say a few words so we can get to know you because I sensed something was not right," she said.