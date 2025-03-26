Woman, 3 children killed in Pembroke Park shooting; 2 hospitalized

Four people, including three children, were killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call about the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

When Pembroke Park police officers arrived, they found a woman, an infant and two toddlers dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported a man and a 10-year-old girl to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Neighbor Angel Aquino said he heard gunfire before seeing police arrive.

"I just heard eight shots coming from the fourth floor, so I came outside," he said. "One of my neighbors told me a man tried to kill all his family and then tried to kill himself."

The Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.