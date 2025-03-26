Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 3 children killed in Pembroke Park shooting; 2 hospitalized

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Woman, 3 children killed in Pembroke Park shooting
Woman, 3 children killed in Pembroke Park shooting 02:23

Four people, including three children, were killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call about the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

When Pembroke Park police officers arrived, they found a woman, an infant and two toddlers dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported a man and a 10-year-old girl to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Neighbor Angel Aquino said he heard gunfire before seeing police arrive.

"I just heard eight shots coming from the fourth floor, so I came outside," he said. "One of my neighbors told me a man tried to kill all his family and then tried to kill himself."

The Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.