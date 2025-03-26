Partly cloudy across South Florida, few afternoon showers inland

After a day of strong storms, Wednesday will be a little quieter but there will be a few few showers and isolated storms ahead of a weak cold front.

The best chance for rain will occur between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with the pattern favoring the western metro areas and inland zones.

Highs will climb into the low to middle 80s.

Chance of rain increase over the weekend. NEXT Weather

On Wednesday night, a weak front will move through, eventually washing out over the area. This will bring the return of dry conditions on Thursday and Friday, along with a drop in humidity. Temperatures won't be affected much, however, as highs will only drop by a couple degrees into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Moisture returns for the weekend, which combined with the humidity will increase the chance of rain.

Currently, Sunday looks like it will be the wetter and more active day out of the two, with spotty showers and thunderstorms.