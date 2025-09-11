Palmetto Bay councilman faces calls to resign over post on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Residents and officials are demanding the resignation of a Palmetto Bay councilman after he posted on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was a "fitting sacrifice" following Kirk's assassination in Utah.

Residents speak out

Dozens gathered outside City Hall to voice outrage over Steve Cody's post.

"The damage has already been done. It's not a question of left or right. This is immoral and it shows which side he is on," said Palmetto Bay resident Chad Heffernen.

Cody's post read, "Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Cody responds to backlash

Speaking after the controversy, Cody admitted regret.

"If I had thought about it longer, I probably would have just kept that thought to myself," said Steve Cody, Palmetto Bay councilman.

Cody later added, "It's not going to happen. I am term limited out. I serve until 2028. And I intend to serve out the next 3+ years of my term. It was something that I regretted doing, that I, only after it was out, that I realized that the pain that it would cause not just to Charlie Kirk's family and friends, but to a much wider community, and that was not my intent."

Officials call for resignation

Mayor Karyn Cunningham said Cody's words are incompatible with his role.

"I find the post itself not fitting of the village of Palmetto Bay as elected officials. We are held to, I think, a higher bar," Cunningham said.

She added, "It's certainly not something that I can support, and so I feel like it's in the best interest of the community for us to pivot in a different direction."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also weighed in, posting on X: "If this Facebook post is legitimate, Steve Cody should resign from his position as Palmetto Bay Council member immediately."

Next steps

Mayor Cunningham said the council has a meeting scheduled for Sept. 17, where the issue will be on the agenda. But she emphasized that ultimately it is up to Cody whether he chooses to step down.