Outdoor workers react to federal government's heat protection proposal which Florida blocked

MIAMI -- In South Florida hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat, according to WeCount – a worker's center led by people who work outdoors.

"This is hot, hot… very hot," said a landscaper who goes by Mr. Knox, referring to working over eight hours a day under the heat advisory weather conditions in South Florida.

"Without the breaks, staying in the sun too much and not hydrating, you pretty much can have a heat stroke," he added.

Echoing him are agriculture workers, car washers, and roofers – just some of the men working outdoors on the Fourth of July holiday.

"I think every company or employer should provide us with those protections," Victor Perez said while doing roof work in Homestead.

In Florida, complying with the protections is suggested, but not mandatory. This week, the Biden Administration, through the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) released a proposed rule that would require employers of workers exposed to extreme heat, to provide shade, and water, and establish rest breaks when they face high temperatures.

This is coming after years of WeCount leading our "Que Calor" campaign. The name of the campaign means "How hot!" The organization led a campaign to approve an ordinance in Miami-Dade County providing protection for outdoor workers. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB433, a bill against all those measures which on July 1 became law.

"I hope they can bring back those protections which are more like rights," Perez said.

"And these are workers who are being exposed to triple-digit temperatures this summer, historic heat," said Londoño.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked WeCount how workers could benefit from the rule announced by the Federal Government.

"In South Florida, there are more than 300,000 outdoor workers," replied the Executive Director of WeCount.

The rule by the Biden administration would include people who work indoors but are exposed to heat.

The measure is not final. Now it will have to go through several months of public comments. Organizations like WeCount hope that for the sake of workers, that happens before the end of the year. If the rule is approved, it would apply to 36 million workers outdoors and indoor who are exposed to heat nationwide, according to OSHA.