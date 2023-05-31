North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo arrested over 'voting irregularities'

MIAMI -- North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was arrested Wednesday, apparently in connection with voting irregularities issues.

North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo fields questions from CBS4 reporter Joe Gorchow. CBS4

The charges the politician is facing were not immediately disclosed but State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle scheduled a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the case and alleged "voting irregularities."

DeFillipo has faced questions in recent months over his residency.

In a 184-page deposition obtained two months ago by CBS News Miami, the mayor admitted to owning multiple homes in Davie with his wife.

But DeFillipo has denied ever permanently residing at any of his properties, insisting that he has always been a resident of North Miami Beach.

The North Miami Beach City Commission has been in turmoil in recent weeks with battles over firing former City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III, as well as the panel's inability to conduct city business because it was unable to muster a quorum because there were not enough members present.

A Miami-Dade County judge ruled in March that three no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners had to appear at the next commission meeting so the panel could conduct official business after being unable to do so for several weeks.

When the commission met and voted to fire the city manager, it came after the resignation of the city attorney

#BREAKING Confirmed North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo has been arrested. We're under the impression that the charges he faces stems from our initial reporting on his residency and voting issues. @CBSMiami https://t.co/1gDSFfbI95 — Joe Gorchow (@JoeGorchowTV) May 31, 2023