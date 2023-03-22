North Miami Beach City Commission votes to fire city manager

MIAMI -- The mayor of North Miami Beach clashed Tuesday evening with outgoing city manager during a meeting of the panel that was finally able to muster a quorum.

Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, who has faced an ongoing challenge to his residency, said the decision to oust City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III, was about competency, which drew a rebuke from Sorey.

The commission voted 6-1 to terminate the city manager without cause, although DeFillipo cast the dissenting vote.

Commissioners voted unanimously to name Mark Antonio as city manager, according to the Miami Herald. Antonio previously had served as city manager for Hallandale Beach for 25 years, the newspaper reported.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/north-miami/article273191675.html#storylink=cpy

The mayor had previously tried to fire Sorey with cause, which would have barred him from receiving a severance payout.

The commission met for the first time in five months and had enough votes to conduct city business.

A Miami-Dade County judge ruled earlier this month that three no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners had to appear at the next commission meeting so the panel could conduct official business after being unable to do so for several weeks.

The decision to fire the city manager followed the resignation of the city attorney