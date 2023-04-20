North Bay Village condo residents ordered to evacuate after building ruled 'not safe for occupancy'

MIAMI -- Officials with North Bay Village said Thursday that residents of the Majestic Isle condominium building have been ordered to evacuate the premises by next Tuesday after an inspection last week raised questions about the property's structural integrity.

The Majestic Isle condominium building in North Bay Village. CBS News Miami

In a written statement released by the municipality, officials said the condo building, which was built in 1960, has 36 units and about 55 residents, has been ruled "not safe for occupancy."

"The building engineer shared a report raising serious concerns with the current conditions of the building, citing sagging floors and termite damage," the statement said. "North Bay Village officials went door to door, notifying residents that the building has been deemed structurally unsafe."

According to the letter, residents have to have evacuated the premises before 10 a.m. on April 25.

Residents will be allowed to return at a later date for their belongings, and North Bay Village Police Department officers were expected to monitor the move outs, which will occur in a staggered fashion, according to the statement.

Municipal officials and board members of the Majestic Isle condo building were set to hold an emergency meeting in the parking lot Thursday evening.

The Village officials said they had reached out to multiple agencies for assistance and will have representatives from the Miami-Dade County Office of Housing Advocacy and the Homeless Trust present to assist displaced families.

The building was inspected on April 14 as part of its required 60-year building certification, officials said.

Inspectors apparently discovered a leak from a roof drain that caused a partial ceiling collapse last week, prompting an immediate evacuation of five units.