Nick Gordon, Jesús Sánchez homer to lead Marlins to 6-4 series-clinching win over Mariners

Nick Gordon and Jesús Sánchez homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who clinched the three-game series against the AL West-leading Mariners.

A.J. Puk (1-8) relieved Marlins starter Kyle Tyler to start the fifth and threw two perfect innings. Tyler allowed two runs and three hits over the first four frames.

The Mariners got to within 6-4 on Ryan Bliss' RBI groundout off Huascar Brazoban and J.P. Crawford's run-scoring single against Andrew Nardi in the seventh.

Marlins closer Tanner Scott allowed a leadoff single to Mitch Garver and walked Cal Raleigh in the ninth. Bliss flied out to medium center and Crawford struck out before Dylan Moore singled to right and loaded the bases. Miami second baseman Otto López leaped and caught Julio Rodriguez's line drive for the final out and Scott's ninth save.

The 27-year-old Tyler made his first major league start and was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville after Braxton Garrett, Sunday's scheduled starter, went on the injured list because of a left forearm flexor strain. Tyler made one relief appearance with Miami on April 26 in a earlier call-up.

Gordon's three-run homer against Mariners starter Bryce Miller capped a four-run first. Jake Burger put Miami on the board with an RBI single.

Chisholm's run-scoring single in the second made it 5-0.

Sánchez connected off Miller (6-6) with a solo blast in the third. Sánchez's 429-foot drive landed in the seats in right-center field for his seventh homer.

Seattle narrowed the gap on Luke Raley's ninth homer, a two-run shot, in the fourth.

Miller gave up six runs and six hits, while striking out three in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Transferred LHP Jesús Luzardo (lumbar stress reaction) and RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) to the 60-day injured list. ... RHP Shaun Anderson, who started Saturday's game, was optioned to Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (3-1, 1.67) will start the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday. The Rays have not announced a starter.

Marlins: RHP Roddery Muñoz (2-2, 5.76) will start Monday, when Miami opens a three-game set at Kansas City. LHP Cole Ragans (4-5, 3.13) will start for the Royals.

