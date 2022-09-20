National Voter Registration Day encourage those eligible to take part in our democracy

MIAMI - With less than 50 days until the November elections, election officials want to make sure those eligible are registered to vote.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a single day to encourage people to register to vote.

At Miami Dade College, there will be events on all of its campuses urging students to register.

Those eligible, and who want to register to vote, can do so online.

In Florida, those who want to cast ballots in the November election must be registered by October 11th.

