Watch CBS News
Local News

National Voter Registration Day encourage those eligible to take part in our democracy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

It's National Voter Registration Day
It's National Voter Registration Day 00:23

MIAMI - With less than 50 days until the November elections, election officials want to make sure those eligible are registered to vote.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a single day to encourage people to register to vote.

At Miami Dade College, there will be events on all of its campuses urging students to register.

Those eligible, and who want to register to vote, can do so online.

In Florida, those who want to cast ballots in the November election must be registered by October 11th.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.