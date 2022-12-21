Rueben Bain named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

Miami Central High School DE Rueben Bain. CBS4

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.

It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.

The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history.

In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded a sack and jumped on a fumble in the final minute to help put things away.

The student athlete led the Rockets to a 20-14 win over IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to begin the 2022 season, becoming the first Florida program to knock off the Ascenders since 2013. He finished with six tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss in that contest - one of six games with at least three sacks.

Rueben has verbally committee to play for the University of Miami after graduating high school.

MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football every year since 2006.

America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.

MaxPreps.com writer Zack Poff contributed to this report.