Meet Jacob Thomas, Miami Senior High wide receiver and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For Miami Senior High School wide receiver Jacob Thomas, football runs in the family. With a father who played at Bethune-Cookman University and an uncle who played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, Thomas has spent his entire life surrounded by the game.

Now, the three-star wide receiver is making a name for himself as one of South Florida's standout high school football players and a contender for the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy.

"I have been around football all my life," Thomas said. "My dad played it. My uncle played in the NFL. My brother went to college. I got cousins that played football. I just feel like it's just a family thing."

That family tradition, combined with years of dedication, has helped Thomas earn multiple college scholarship offers.

"The thing I love about Jacob is he has never shied away from the work," his coach said. "He just loves ball. He truly, truly loves football."

Building a legacy at Miami Senior High

Thomas hopes to leave his own mark at Miami Senior High, following in the footsteps of former Stingarees who went on to achieve success in the NFL, including star wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Despite his team's struggles on the field, Thomas has delivered standout individual performances that have made him a strong candidate for the Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes South Florida's top high school football talent.

"We are not having the team success that we would like to have, but if you break down the film, they will see why he should win the award," his coach said. "He has four games with over 150 receiving yards. He has one game over 200 yards."

For Thomas, winning the award would mean joining a group of talented South Florida players he has watched rise through the ranks.

"I know guys like Jeremiah Smith, went to school with Malachi Toney. Derrek Cooper, I went to school with," Thomas said. "Just seeing guys like that from the crib winning it makes me wanna win it."

With college opportunities already on the table and a family legacy to uphold, Thomas is determined to make his own mark on South Florida football.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.