Mostly sunny South Florida start to the weekend

MIAMI - A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast.

The chance of rain is low but spotty showers will be possible. Highs remain seasonal in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters as winds have decreased and marine conditions have improved.

This weekend will be relatively quiet with only isolated showers possible. The breeze will build out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Lows will remain pleasant, in the low 70s, and highs will be slightly below normal in the low 80s. The onshore breeze will bring in more clouds at times on Saturday and Sunday.

Nice weekend NEXT Weather

It stays breezy early to middle of next week with highs near normal in the mid-80s. The chance of rain will rise with passing showers possible. Looking ahead to Halloween on Thursday it will be wickedly warm with low 80s early evening for trick-or-treaters. There will be creepy clouds and the potential for a few spooky showers.