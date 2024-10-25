Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 10/25/2024

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says a few isolated showers are possible in the morning through mid-day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. The weekend is looking nice with highs in the low 80s.
