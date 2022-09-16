Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis moving to military base

EDGARTOWN -- A group of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dispatched buses carrying migrants from the southern border to Harris' home early Thursday morning. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday the move was voluntary.

Those migrants who decide to make the trip will receive food and services and be housed in dormitory-type lodging, with separate quarters for families.

Authorities haven't said what will happen to those who want to stay put.

Baker has praised the residents of Martha's Vineyard for caring for the migrants, who are mostly from Venezuela, but says the island lacks the resources to provide long-term care.

DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott are taking credit for the flights. The two planes left Texas and made a stop in Florida's panhandle before heading to Massachusetts.

DeSantis said the flights were part of the state's $12 million relocation program to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

"Our message is we're not a sanctuary state," said DeSantis on Thursday.

Friday morning, a coalition of faith and immigrant groups in Orlando called out the governor's decision.

"They're asking for something that is legal, they're asking for asylum, to go through the process. Some people say go through the process, they're going through the process, this is the process, they are in line, some are doing what we're asking them to do," said Laudi Campo, the Hispanic Federation's state director.

The coalition said they will fight back with votes and continue to push back.

