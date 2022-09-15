South Florida Venezuelans slam DeSantis administration for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - Venezuelan leaders in South Florida have denounced the DeSantis administration for flying two plane loads of undocumented migrants, including 50 Venezuelans, to Martha's Vineyard.

DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital that the planes were part of the state's relocation program to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

The Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to transport "illegal immigrants" from the state consistent with federal law, Fenske said.

The planes took off from Texas, then made a stop in the Florida panhandle, before making their way to the island.

The move is likely to delight DeSantis' supporters who deride Democrat-led, immigrant-friendly "sanctuary" cities and anger critics who say he is weaponizing migrants as pawns for political gain.

"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies," Fenske said.

Some of the migrants sent to Massachusetts told translators they didn't even know where they were.

Massachusetts' Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he was in touch with local officials and that short-term shelter was being provided.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha's Vineyard, tweeted: "Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants."

Charlie Crist, who is running against DeSantis for the governor's office, posted on Twitter how he felt about DeSantis' action.

Everything Ron DeSantis does is to score political points and feed red meat to his base in his thinly veiled attempt to run for President – but it’s really Floridians who pay the price. https://t.co/QG1cRU8M7d — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 15, 2022

Local Venezuelan leaders and other immigration advocates will come together in Doral on Thursday to denounce what they call DeSanits' blatant disregard for human life and the lies he told to the Cuban and Venezuelan communities. They point to a September 7th press conference in Miami where they said he promised that neither Cubans nor Venezuelans would be sent out of the state.