Miami's Haitian community embraces Pope Leo XIV's Haitian roots

Miami's Haitian community is rejoicing after news emerged that Pope Leo XIV may have Haitian roots, a revelation that's deepening pride and spiritual connection during Haitian Heritage Month.

In an interview on CBS This Morning, the Pope's brother, John Prevost, confirmed their maternal grandparents were from Haiti, instantly sparking celebration among one of South Florida's largest immigrant groups.

Barbershop buzz and cultural pride

At Fresh Cut Barbershop in Miami, Antoine Prevost, a barber who shares the Pope's last name, was already calling him "cousin."

"I think we family because my last name is Prevost and his last name is Prevost," he said.

Marie Ange Fleurissant is also proud of the Pope. Hearing the news, she said, "Pè a se on Ayisyen," which means "The Pope is a Haitian."

We caught up with Marie Destine at the Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center. She said, "I feel like it's a blessing in disguise and I hope good thing is going to come for the country."

Faith, heritage and hope

Haiti is still in political turmoil and being overrun by gangs. Destine hopes the Pope will be able to do something to help. "You represent God, we expect something from you. If you Haitian descent that mean we're going to get something out of it."

Back at the barbershop, Prevost the barber says, "I'm very happy, I hope he go and help my country."

Paul Germel, who was waiting to get his hair cut, is also optimistic. "I feel good. I am happy. I hope the Pope supports Haitian and to help Haiti too."

Father Reginald Jean-Marie, who leads Notre Dame d'Haiti—the largest Haitian Catholic church outside the country—is feeling an immense sense of pride. "We needed something to lift up our spirit to know that from all the great contributions that Haitians have brought to the world and that we still who we are."

Back to the Pope's brother, John, he says, "That's part of his job to bring the Catholic community together again and he's already doing it."