Here's what Pope Leo XIV has posted about politics — and the Trump administration — on social media

For the first time in history, an American was chosen to lead the Catholic Church, as cardinals on Thursday selected Pope Leo XIV — or Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago native — as the new pontiff.

The surprise move comes at a time of political tension in the United States. Hints as to what postures Pope Leo XIV might take on controversial issues may come from his activity on social media over the past several years.

As a cardinal, Prevost shared posts on X about political issues for years, including criticism of the Trump administration's stances on immigration.

President Trump on Thursday congratulated Leo, writing on social media that it was "a Great Honor for our Country" and adding that "I look forward to meeting" him.

New pope shared criticism of JD Vance — and Trump's immigration policies

In February, the now-pope shared a National Catholic Reporter article that criticized Vice President JD Vance's response to a question on immigration. Vance is Catholic convert who met with Pope Francis last month, just one day before Francis' death.

In an interview, Vance had said Christian teachings advocate for prioritizing love, first for family, then neighbors, community, fellow citizens, and lastly, the world.

Prevost quoted the article's headline: "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."

His most recent repost, in April, shared commentary from a Catholic writer on Mr. Trump's meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. The post called the deportation of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador "illicit" and asked: "Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?"

The federal government has acknowledged that Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported and detained in a Salvadoran prison, but the White House has not returned him to the U.S., despite a decision from the Supreme Court which called for it to facilitate his return.

Prevost shared statements for years advocating for stronger support for migrants. Many of his posts align with the positions of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Francis, who criticized the Trump administration's views on immigration.

In 2018, he reposted Cardinal Blase Cupich's criticism of the Trump administration's family separation policy during Mr. Trump's first term.

In 2017, he reposted a California Catholic Conference statement opposing the administration's stance on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, or DACA, which allows immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as minors to live and work here.

In 2015, when Mr. Trump was still a Republican primary candidate, he reposted an article by Cardinal Timothy Dolan titled, "Why Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic."

Leo has also posted on gun control and abortion

Following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas which killed 58 people, Prevost reposted a statement from Cupich calling for "increased access to mental health care and stronger, sensible gun control laws."

He also shared a statement from Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut criticizing political inaction on gun safety that read in part, "Your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers."

He has also shared statements criticizing abortion. Following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, he reposted an article from the Catholic News Agency headlined: "Clinton ignored pro-lifers at her own peril, Democrats say."

That December, he also shared an article from a Peruvian newspaper that criticized "gender ideology." The now-pope served as a bishop in Peru for several years and was a Peruvian citizen.

According to the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, "gender ideology is not a term transgender people use to describe themselves, it is an inaccurate term deployed by opponents to undermine and dehumanize transgender and nonbinary people."

Pope Leo's voting records

Meanwhile, according to voting records shared with CBS News and data from the Illinois State Board of Elections, Prevost is registered to vote in the Chicago suburb of New Lenox, Illinois. He has voted in at least nine general elections, including in 2024, but it was unknown which party he voted for.

He has also voted in both Republican and Democratic primaries over the years. He voted in the Republican primaries in 2012, 2014 and 2016, including the presidential primaries in 2012 and 2016. He last voted in a Democratic primary in 2010. He had also voted in the party's presidential primary in 2008.

Pope's views on social media

In a 2023 interview with Vatican News, the now-pope was asked about the relationship between bishops and social media.

"Social media can be an important tool to communicate the Gospel message reaching millions of people. We must prepare ourselves to use social media well," he said. "I am afraid that sometimes this preparation has been lacking."

"At the same time, the world today, which is constantly changing, presents situations where we really have to think several times before speaking or before writing a message on Twitter, in order to answer or even just to ask questions in a public form, in full view of everyone. Sometimes there is a risk of fuelling divisions and controversy," he continued.

"There is a great responsibility to use social networks, communication, correctly, because it is an opportunity, but it is also a risk. And it can do damage to the communion of the Church. That is why one must be very prudent in the use of these means."

contributed to this report.