Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Warm, humid, stray shower may blown in on southest breeze

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 4/4/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 4/4/2023 5AM 02:04

MIAMI - Tuesday got off to a mild start with temperatures in the upper 70s across South Florida.

A few showers may blow in on the breeze during the day but the rain chance is low. It will be another warm, humid day with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

week-weather.png
What to expect NEXT Weather

The breeze builds Wednesday and through late week. Highs will remain above normal in the upper 80s and there will be the potential for a few stray showers.

This weekend the rain chance rises. Highs stay warm in the upper 80s. Saturday spotty showers will be possible. On Easter Sunday we have the potential for scattered showers and some storms.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 7:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.