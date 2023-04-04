Miami Weather: Warm, humid, stray shower may blown in on southest breeze

MIAMI - Tuesday got off to a mild start with temperatures in the upper 70s across South Florida.

A few showers may blow in on the breeze during the day but the rain chance is low. It will be another warm, humid day with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

What to expect NEXT Weather

The breeze builds Wednesday and through late week. Highs will remain above normal in the upper 80s and there will be the potential for a few stray showers.

This weekend the rain chance rises. Highs stay warm in the upper 80s. Saturday spotty showers will be possible. On Easter Sunday we have the potential for scattered showers and some storms.