Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Partly cloudy, spotty showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 12/14/2022 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 12/14/2022 7AM 00:27

MIAMI - It was a milder start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There were a few passing showers in the early morning and more will be possible throughout the day as the breeze builds out of the southeast. Highs remain seasonable in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning lows fall to the low 70s.

thursday-weather.png
Coming up NEXT Weather

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week as highs climb to the low to mid 80s. Storms are likely to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning due to the cold front moving in. Some storms may turn strong.

Friday we remain unsettled with scattered showers and clouds around.

seven-days.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

This weekend will be less humid and a bit cooler as lows dip to the mid to upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday highs will climb to the upper 70s with the potential for some passing showers. 

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.