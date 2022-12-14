Miami Weather: Partly cloudy, spotty showers possible

MIAMI - It was a milder start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There were a few passing showers in the early morning and more will be possible throughout the day as the breeze builds out of the southeast. Highs remain seasonable in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning lows fall to the low 70s.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week as highs climb to the low to mid 80s. Storms are likely to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning due to the cold front moving in. Some storms may turn strong.

Friday we remain unsettled with scattered showers and clouds around.

This weekend will be less humid and a bit cooler as lows dip to the mid to upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday highs will climb to the upper 70s with the potential for some passing showers.