Miami Weather: Partly cloudy morning, rain returns in the afternoon

MIAMI - A milder start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain in the forecast NEXT Weather

Highs will climb to around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. Rain returns in the afternoon due to a disturbance in the Gulf and moisture moving in. Late afternoon into the evening some heavy downpours will be possible with the potential for flooding overnight.

Some showers are possible Wednesday morning but the rain chance will gradually decrease. Highs will remain warm in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with spotty showers possible.

Friday the rain chance increases ahead of the arctic front on the way.

Chill in the air for Christmas NEXT Weather

Scattered showers and storms are possible before the arctic air arrives. Lows will plummet into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will remain cool near 60 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.