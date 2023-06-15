Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Heat Advisory continues, afternoon "feels like" temps in triple digits

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire area through Friday evening as temperatures and humidity together will push the heat index well above 100 degrees each day.

The highest heat index will occur between noon and 4 p.m., after that spotty showers and storms are forecast to develop and bring some relief. Storms will develop over the interior later than usual due to the drier air well above the surface and the southwest wind. This allows temperatures to climb above 90 degrees while the humidity remains high at the surface.

The showers and storms will move through parts of the area later this afternoon before ending this evening. Warm and muggy weather is expected again Thursday night with lows staying above 80 degrees.

Temperatures remain high this weekend but showers and storms will increase which may keep it slightly cooler in the afternoon and evening. Storms look likely for Father's Day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be right about 90 degrees before cooling into the 80s as the storms develop.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 8:26 AM

