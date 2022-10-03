Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Enjoy the low humidity and seasonable temperatures

By Lissette Gonzalez

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 10/3/2022
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 10/3/2022 00:33

MIAMI - It was a very comfortable start to the first Monday of October with lows falling to the low 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade this morning. It was also milder across the Keys with the mid to upper 70s.

The humidity remains low, so it feels very nice.

Seasonable highs are expected in the afternoon with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance remains low but there might be a few stray showers late afternoon into this evening.

Tuesday we'll wake up with temperatures in the low 70s and highs will be in the upper 80s. Only a few showers are possible before our rain chance rises on Wednesday.

As the breeze turns out of the northeast and more moisture moves in off the Atlantic, passing showers and some storms will be possible on Wednesday. Thursday we have the potential for spotty storms.

Friday the breeze increases and spotty storms will be possible through Saturday. By Sunday the rain chance increases a bit with scattered storms around. 

