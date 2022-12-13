Miami Weather: Beautiful day ahead with highs in the low 80s

MIAMI - It was a cool start Tuesday morning across South Florida as lows dropped to the upper 50s and low 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a comfortable start across the Keys with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A beautiful day ahead with highs in the low 80s in the afternoon and mostly sunny skies. A few showers will be possible on the breeze.

Tuesday night will not be as cool as lows will be a little milder in the upper 60s and low 70s overnight. Wednesday will be warm and breezy with spotty showers possible.

Thursday will be even warmer and humid with highs close to the mid 80s. Thursday night storms likely develop with the potential for some strong storms ahead of the cold front.

Showers will be possible on Friday and then we'll enjoy cooler weather this weekend. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with the potential for spotty showers through the weekend.