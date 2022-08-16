Heavy police presence in Miami Springs connected to Monday night's shooting of MDPD officer

MIAMI SPRINGS – The large police operation happening in Miami Springs is connected to the Monday night shooting that left a Miami-Dade officer in critical condition.

According to MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez, the department's Special Response Team was executing a search warrant at a complex in the 100 block of Fairway Drive when gunfire broke out.

The suspect, who was reportedly armed with an AK-47, was fatally shot.

Ramirez said all officers, as well as citizens in the complex, are safe.

The director confirmed this case is part of a larger robbery investigation out of Broward County – one that eventually led to officer Cesar Echaverry being shot in Liberty City.

According to police, Robbery Intervention Detail detectives spotted a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery in the area of NW 62 Street and NW 17 Avenue.

They pulled the driver over but he refused to get out of the vehicle, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

In an attempt to escape, the driver sped off, striking the detectives' vehicles.

The officers gave chase. It came to an end near NW 62nd Street and 10th Avenue in Liberty City when the suspect crashed into a vehicle.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot," according to a police press release.

Echaverry was shot in the head, while one of the suspects, who a source later identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Willie Horton, was killed.

Echaverry remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.