Miami-Dade officer in critical condition, suspect dead in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was critically injured and a robbery suspect is dead after a violent confrontation in the street.

According to police, Robbery Intervention Detail detectives spotted a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery in the area of NW 62 Street and NW 17 Avenue.

They pulled the driver over but he refused to get out of the vehicle, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

In an attempt to escape, the driver sped off, striking the detectives' vehicles.

The officers gave chase. It came to an end near NW 62nd Street and 10th Avenue in Liberty City when the suspect crashed into a vehicle.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot," according to a police press release.

One officer was shot in the head and the suspect was killed.

Three people in the car that was struck were taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable.

The injured officer was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Dozens of police officers went to the hospital in a show of support.

"We ask that the community, we ask of our fellow officers to stand as one for the officer and his family. We ask of our community and please stand as one and pray. We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this together as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez.

"Right now I ask for prayers, good thoughts, and community," he added.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava went to the hospital, she was clearly shaken by what had happened.

"We're here in solidarity, waiting patiently. The officer is in critical condition. All we can do now is wait and pray and be together," she said. "So we ask all of you to join us in prayers and support for the family and for the entire law enforcement community."

Police have not released the name of the officer or said how long he's been with the department.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation since it was an officer-involved shooting.

"Upon being informed of this incident, I sent a team of prosecutors to the shooting scene and to the hospital. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating all the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident. At this time, I am asking our community to pray for the officer, his family and colleagues," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement.

The last Miami-Dade police officers to die in a shootout with a suspect were Detectives Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo, they were shot and killed in 2011 while trying to arrest a fugitive. The gunman was fatally shot by police.

The last South Florida officer killed in the line of duty was Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino who was shot to death on October 18, 2021. Months earlier, FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed while trying to arrest a fugitive.