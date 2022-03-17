Miami Shores Man Claimed Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - A Miami Shores man claimed a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Camilo Pulley, 25, won the big money with a winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED ticket. He chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $$795,000.00.

Pulley purchased his winning ticket at a Publix store on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. There are also more than 33,000 prizes that range from $1,000 to $100,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

