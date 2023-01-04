Miami Marlins sign all-star infielder Jean Segura

MIAMI - Wednesday, the Miami Marlins announced the club has signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year deal, with a club option for a third year.

In 98 games with the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies last year, Segura, 32, batted.277 with a.336 on-base percentage and a.723 on-base percentage in the regular season.

In the 2022 season, Segura also played in his first postseason, starting all 17 games at second base for the Phillies.

He had a.462 batting average, 2 doubles, and 3 runs scored against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

A career .285 hitter with 1,479 hits, 232 doubles, 205 stolen bases, and 492 RBI in 1,328 games played, Segura was born in San Juan, Dominican Republic.

He has made at least 140 starts in six different seasons during the course of his 11-year professional career and has at least 10 base steals in eight different seasons.

His addition to the roster aims to be beneficial for the team as they