Miami Hurricanes' Rueben Bain Jr. discusses his "fairytale ending," Cristobal rebuild and his next chapter: "Quite the ride"

Fresh off the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. stopped by CBS Miami to discuss the "quite the ride" that was the 2025 season and what lies ahead as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

It was a full-circle moment for a player who first made headlines here as the 2022 CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy winner.

A fairytale ending

Bain described playing his final game as a Hurricane at Hard Rock Stadium — just 10 miles from where he grew up — as a "fairytale story."

He admitted that he knew he'd be emotional.

"I get to start it at Hard Rock and end it at Hard Rock — I'm going to cry," Bain said before the biggest game in college football. "I know I'm going to cry."

Nearly a week later, he still can't get over the "wonderful opportunity."

"I'm still feeling like I'm on cloud now, just from having this whole year, this whole experience, it was, it was quite the ride," Bain told CBS Miami. "It was a lot of fun."

The journey from Miami Central to the "U"

Bain reflected on winning the Nat Moore Trophy at Miami Central High School and how it served as a springboard for his legendary career at UM: "This is a long, long, but fast journey, something I envisioned myself going through for my first year, not a fast forward."

In a historic 2025 run, Bain anchored a defense that led the Canes to 13 wins, a Cotton Bowl victory and the program's first National Championship appearance in over two decades.

"Now, it's probably been the best three years of my life, like I always say, man, just thank Coach Cristobal, my mom, my dad, for allowing me and leading me to this direction, in this path," he continued. "And the last three years [have] been that short, but amazing."

Bain will be leaving Coral Gables with a trophy case full of honors, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2025) and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year (2023).

The Cristobal rebuild

When asked about the state of the program, Bain expressed 1,000% confidence in Coach Mario Cristobal.

"Very confident," he told CBS Miami. "I'm just confident and the D line, the O line, the whole position group, the coaches in the program, the students that assist us, everybody, because we all got the right kind of people, right mindset in the building."

He noted that he, Akheem Mesidor and David Abiara are the only veterans leaving the defensive line room.

"I feel like, come around this time next year, they'll be playing for the same thing," Bain said.

The next chapter

The clock is officially ticking and Bain shared his rigorous timeline heading toward April with his dream to be picked in the NFL Draft.

"Every day I wake up, I get a step closer, and it's kind of crazy," he said.

Starting Sunday, there are four weeks until the NFL Combine, eight weeks until Pro Day and 16 weeks until Draft Day.

"So, every day I wake up, it gets shorter and shorter," Bain added.

Now officially preparing for the Draft, Bain is projected to be a Top 10 pick. Analysts are currently projecting Rueben as a Top 10 lock, with many viewing him as the premier edge defender in the 2026 class. His versatility to play the edge or slide inside to a three-technique makes him a dream prospect for NFL defensive coordinators.

A "homegrown" legacy

Rueben discussed the "tide turning" in South Florida recruiting. His message to the next generation of local stars was clear.

"There's no other reason to go out of state... stay home," Bain said.

Bain has become a Hurricane legend. He may not be on the ground with a turnover belt like Michael Irvin just yet, but he has officially restored the standard in the Gables.