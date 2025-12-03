University of Miami football star Rueben Bain gives back at his old elementary school

University of Miami football standout and 2022 Nat Moore Trophy winner Rueben Bain went back to where it all started Wednesday, visiting his former elementary school to give back in a big way.

Bain attended Lorah Park Elementary from pre-K through fifth grade. He says it's also where he first found a love for learning, especially science.

Foundation gift supports science and technology

Through his foundation, Bain is donating $5,000 to support Lorah Park's science and computer labs, with the goal of helping students get more hands-on experience and access to technology.

"It means a lot to me. This is where I basically came up and made myself. I've been here my whole childhood. It's a family school for me and just being able to have this moment and give back, it's like a why not kind of situation," Bain said.

Celebration with trophy and cheerleaders

Bain brought his Nat Moore Trophy along for the visit, and students celebrated their proud alum with an assembly, cheerleaders and plenty of excitement in the crowd.

The visit comes just as Bain is closing out a major chapter. He's set to graduate from the University of Miami next week, and he's already drawing attention as a projected top NFL draft pick. On Wednesday, Bain was named ACC defensive player of the year.

Message of inspiration for young students

For the kids at Lorah Park, the message was clear: big dreams can start in a small classroom, and success looks even better when you come back and share it.