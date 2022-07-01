Watch CBS News
Sports

Miami Heat announce 2022-23 home preseason schedule

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced their 2022-23 home preseason schedule Friday. 

All three games will be played from the "Heat's House," the FTX Arena. 

The Heat kick off their preseason matchups Tuesday, October 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

They will also face the Houston Rockets (Monday, October 10) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Wednesday, October 12). 

All games are scheduled for a 7:30 PM tip-off. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.