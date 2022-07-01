Miami Heat announce 2022-23 home preseason schedule

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced their 2022-23 home preseason schedule Friday.

All three games will be played from the "Heat's House," the FTX Arena.

The Heat kick off their preseason matchups Tuesday, October 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They will also face the Houston Rockets (Monday, October 10) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Wednesday, October 12).

All games are scheduled for a 7:30 PM tip-off.

