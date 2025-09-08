Scattered storms, heavy rain to move across South Florida, bringing possible flooding

It's a wet start to the week with scattered to numerous storms developing later Monday.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a level 1 out of 4 risk, a marginal risk, of flash flooding due to the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding. Highs will rise to the low 90s Monday afternoon.

The heating of the day, along with plenty of moisture, will lead to thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times today due to the higher-than-normal king tides. The next high tide will take place at 9:55 a.m. and 10:13 p.m. in Ft. Lauderdale, 9:42 a.m. and 10 p.m. in Miami, and 11:07 a.m. and 11:22 p.m. in Key West.

The chance of rain stays high Tuesday with the potential for widespread storms.

There is still a marginal risk of flash flooding Tuesday for most of South Florida due to heavy rain, and flooding is possible.

We remain unsettled with another round of wet weather on Wednesday, but then the chance of rain will begin to decrease late week and into the weekend.

Highs will remain seasonably hot near 90 degrees this weekend, and feel-like temperatures will climb to the upper 90s and 100s Saturday and Sunday.