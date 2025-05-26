Memorial Day will be hot, humid with a chance of scattered showers and storms in South Florida

Showers to move across South Florida on Memorial Day; Temps to feel like 100

It will be hot and humid, with scattered showers and a few possible storms on Memorial Day.

The morning starts warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-80s across South Florida. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. But it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Monday afternoon, the sea breeze will develop and steer much of the activity towards inland areas and off the West, but some rain could push back eastward late afternoon and evening.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Passing showers will be around Tuesday morning, as everyone heads back to work and school. It will be another hot and steamy day with highs soaring to 90 degrees and heat indices in the triple digits due to high humidity.

Tuesday afternoon, most storms will push inland.

Rinse and repeat on Wednesday as the setup remains the same. You may wake up to some wet weather in the morning, and scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon.

The chance of rain rises late week and into the weekend due to more moisture moving in. More showers and storms are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.