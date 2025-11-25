Showers, storms to move into South Florida as Thanksgiving approaches

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a dry and warm day across South Florida Tuesday. But conditions are going to change as Thanksgiving approaches.

Tropical moisture will build across the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Spotty and scattered showers will move through during the afternoon and evening hours on Thanksgiving.

For the millions of people traveling for Thanksgiving, a storm system is pushing through the Ohio River Valley and will end up in the Northeast by Tuesday night. A wintry mix will push through the Great Lakes and could impact Chicago area airports on Wednesday.