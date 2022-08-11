Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa may not play in Tampa preseason opener this Saturday

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might sit out this weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Thursday, the teams did a second and final joint practice session in Tampa ahead of Saturday night's game.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he's encouraged by the way his team played against the Bucs. He added that based on the last couple of practices he may not play Tua in the preseason opener. He said it's trending that way after a solid camp so far from the signal caller.

"Based on the last couple of practices I'm encouraged about the idea of not playing him (Tagovailoa) but again that remains to be seen," said."That has nothing to do with bottom-line results offensively, it's more how prepared he is at practice, I just want to continue to build on what he's been building on.

But, he added, that everyone is expected to be prepared to play.

Bucs QB Tom Brady did not show up for the practice session on Thursday and fans should not expect him to suit up Saturday. The Bucs have announced that he will not play in the game.

Catch the game on CBS4 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

