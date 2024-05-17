Miami-Dade urges residents to play it safe during days of record heat

MIAMI - Days of record heat and a Heat Advisory on Friday have prompted Miami-Dade leaders to urge residents to play it safe.

The Heat Advisory for the county runs through 8 p.m. A Heat Advisory for Monroe County is in effect through 6 p.m. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, reaches 105° F or higher and is expected for at least two hours.

The NEXT Weather team is forecasting an afternoon high of 95 degrees, which would top the record of 94 degrees from 2008, with "feels like" temperatures of 103 to 107.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement that they want all residents and visitors to be aware of the risks of extreme heat and take steps to remain safe and healthy.

"I encourage all residents to do a Heat Check: drink water, rest, and find shade if you are working or playing outdoors this week," she said.

Those who do not have air conditioning are urged to go to stay with a friend or family member who has it or go to a public air-conditioned facility - such as county libraries, malls, or community recreation centers - during the hottest part of the day.

"Employers with workers exposed to heat are encouraged to alter work schedules and locations and provide shaded rest breaks with ample drinking water," according to the county.

In addition to finding a cool place to beat the heat, people working, walking, or enjoying the outdoors should remember that heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke, can happen quickly. If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in shaded or cool areas, and drink cool fluids every hour. If possible, avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. Put on sunscreen to protect your skin and wear a hat. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day especially those with electrolytes, avoiding those that that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Also, eat light, cool foods like fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products spoil quickly in hot weather.

Never leave children or pets in cars. If you can bring your pet indoors - do so. If they need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water.

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat.