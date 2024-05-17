Heat Advisory issued for Miami-Dade as hot, humid weather continues

MIAMI - A hot, humid weekend ahead.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures that may reach 103 to 107 degrees for two hours or more.

Record heat is possible in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid-90s. There is a major to extreme risk of heat-related illness on Friday due to the dangerous heat and humidity. A few storms may develop in the afternoon.

It will continue to feel like Summer across South Florida on Saturday as highs climb to the mid-90s and "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. Spotty storms are likely in the afternoon.

Sunday the rain chance increases with scattered storms and highs will be in the low 90s. The rain chance will be highest on Monday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees. Highs in the low 90s early next week.