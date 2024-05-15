Outdoor workers find way to beat record heat

Devastating South Florida heat takes toll on outdoor workers trying to do their job

MIAMI - Maria Venot says as a construction worker, you have to keep cool while wearing a hard hat, jeans and a safety vest.

"Probably a couple of weeks they would have to get used to it," Venot said. It's not easy."

Even though local governments can't implement shade or water breaks, individual businesses still can.

Venot tells CBS News Miami that every two hours they have a drill where the team leaves their workstation for a check-in.

"We have five to ten minutes they guys come down from the working deck. Obviously, they need to be hydrated," Venot said.

Roofers can find themselves working on hot asphalt for hours.

"When the heat hits it. You feel that vapor coming up into the people. So that it's somewhat like cooking on top of a roof at the same time," said Antony Duen of Isueta Roofing. He says the company requires several breaks a day, and if a roofer needs another quick washout in between them, there won't be any pushback, since he says the asphalt makes it feel ten degrees hotter.

"It's pretty much like if you were to turn a stove on the roof and then with the weather outside and the humidity it all adds up and you're gonna feel a lot hotter up there," Duen said.

A'C's icee's are a Miami staple. Owner Alan Cohen is technically working outside, but he has his truck for cover. He says customers have to decide if it's worth the trip in these temps to go get a cold treat.

"Probably the ideal temperature for me is 80 degrees. Because it's comfortable and everybody's out, and business is probably better then," Cohen said.

And for Jenny Jones says the cold treat gives her a quick refresher before work.

"It's better than having canned soda, bottled water is best but the lemon frosting is the next thing," Jones said.