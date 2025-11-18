Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office holds memorial service for fallen deputy Devin Jaramillo

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is honoring the life and service of one of its own – Deputy Devin Jaramillo.

The 27-year-old deputy, who is lovingly remembered as a homegrown hero, partner, brother and son, was fatally shot by a suspect on Nov. 7 near Kendall.

A procession will begin at 6 a.m.on Tuesday, beginning at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn funeral home, to a private mass. The memorial service for Jaramillo will begin at 10 a.m. at LoanDepot Park, located at 501 Marlins Way.

How the fatal shooting of Jaramillo unfolded

According to investigators, Jaramillo responded to a minor crash close to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 12000 block of Southwest 128th Street, near Kendall.

A source told CBS News Miami that the crash suspect, identified as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian, hit a vehicle, failed to stop and pulled into a parking space between two other vehicles in an attempt to hide after police were called.

Before Jaramillo arrived, Rustrian allegedly swapped seats with his partner.

Witnesses told Jaramillo about the incident and when he confronted Rustrian about the crash, Rustrian got out of his vehicle and started arguing with Jaramillo.

Surveillance video captured the moment the fight escalated, showing Jaramillo and Rustrian involved in a physical altercation. Video shows during the scuffle, Rustrian got a hold of Jaramillo's service weapon and shot him several times.

After fatally wounding Jaramillo, Rustrian retreated back to his vehicle and killed himself with the deputy's gun, officials confirmed.

A community in mourning

Local, state and federal law enforcement have shared their condolences with Jaramillo's family since he was killed.

"What happened to our deputy was not OK," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said. She said she prays that they find a way for incidents like this one to never happen again.

"I want to tell you that behind this uniform, we are human beings," said Cordero-Stutz.

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl said being a police officer was in Jaramillo's blood. His father also worked for the department.

"I was at his graduation. I've known him before he got into law enforcement," Stahl said.

"Deputy Jaramillo's killing is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by every individual who wears the badge and the sacrifices these officers make to protect this community," Miami-Dade County State's Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement."His family is in my prayers."

Governor Ron DeSantis posted on X that he and First Lady Casey DeSantis are heartbroken over the deputy's death.