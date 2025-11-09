South Florida pastor says he stayed by Deputy Devin Jaramillo's side in final moments: "It was just the right thing to do"

CBS News Miami spoke with a pastor who was by Miami-Dade Sheriff's Deputy Devin Jaramillo's side during his final moments.

When people hear gunshots, they typically run for cover. But when Pastor Damon Phillips heard them right across from his church, he ran toward the danger and found Deputy Jaramillo with multiple gunshot wounds.

"When I got over there, he was on the floor," Phillips said. "He kept sounding real loud, 'He got my gun. I don't have my radio. Please call 911.'"

Pastor Phillips started giving the deputy CPR while consoling him.

"He wasn't able to talk. He was just lifting his hand in the air — grasping for air," Phillips said. "I told him, 'Stay with us, stay with us.' I told the paramedics, 'Hurry up.'"

Phillips said he was praying for the deputy, hoping paramedics could make it in time. But Deputy Jaramillo later died at the hospital.

"I was just praying to the Lord, 'Please save him. Officer, stay with us, Stay with us," Phillips said. "During that time, the last moments of his life, I spent some time praying for him; that is what happened."

Even though the deputy didn't make it, Phillips knows he made every effort he could.

"It was just the right thing to do — to help out and save a life," Phillips said.

A good Samaritan, in every sense of the word.